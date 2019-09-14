US Fines Japan Airlines $3,00,000 Over Flight Delays Trapping Passengers in Grounded Planes for Hours
Under an agreement with the Transportation Department, the airline gets credit for $60,000 spent compensating passengers, and $120,000 will be waived if the airline avoids similar incidents for one year.
Japan Airlines (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ KAZUHIRO NOGI)
Washington: The US government is fining Japan Airlines $3,00,000 for delays that trapped passengers on two grounded planes for hours.
Under an agreement with the Transportation Department, the airline gets credit for $60,000 spent compensating passengers, and $1,20,000 will be waived if the airline avoids similar incidents for one year.
The department says that after bad weather forced a January 4 flight from Tokyo to New York to land in Chicago, airline staff needed to help passengers off the plane didn't show up for more than four hours.
On May 15, a Tokyo-New York flight diverted to Dulles Airport near Washington, where passengers were stuck on board for five hours because of refueling and crew members reaching the end of their shift.
The airline blamed the delays on weather-related airport congestion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5