US First Lady Jill Biden to Undergo Surgery to Remove Lesion from Above Right Eye

US first lady Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced on Wednesday.

The first lady will have the lesion removed during a “common outpatient procedure” on January 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said Dr Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a statement released by the White House.

“During a routine skin cancer screening, a small lesion was found above the First Lady’s right eye. In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended that it be removed,” her office informed.

Jill Biden’s cancer screening was conducted late last year, said a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were divulging private medical information.

O’Connor said doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from Jill Biden, 71, and be examined “in an abundance of caution.” He said an update will be provided afterward.

The president and first lady returned to the White House on Monday after spending the New Year’s holiday on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In April 2021, she underwent what the White House said was a common medical procedure. The president accompanied his wife to an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University and the couple returned to the White House after about two hours.

The White House provided no details about that procedure.

Jill Biden, 71, is the oldest first lady in US history while Joe Biden, 80, is also the oldest president in history.

For Joe Biden, cancer is also a personal cause as he made reducing the death rate from the disease a “presidential priority”. Joe Biden’s son Beau had died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Read all the Latest News here