US Flights Grounded LIVE Updates: Operations Resuming Gradually, Says FAA; White House Rules out Cyberattack

By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 19:35 IST
New Delhi, India
US Flights Grounded LIVE Updates: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews, Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said.
The FAA ordered domestic departures paused until 9:00 am EST (1400 GMT) on Wednesday after a massive system outage halted flight operations across the country. Flights Read More
Update 5: Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted.
We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem
— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means. It states the abnormal status of a component of the National Airspace System (NAS) – not the normal status, according to FAA’s website. READ MORE
Update 4: The FAA is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage. Departures are resuming at @EWRairport and @ATLairport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET.
— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
The FAA has grounded all flights due to a computer outage. Sitting on a plane @EWRairport on @UnitedAirlines pic.twitter.com/Rlq5OBmiJd
— Alan Smith (@alan_f_smith) January 11, 2023
The FAA said it is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.
Hundreds of flights in the United States were grounded on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) experienced an outage leaving thousands of passengers stranded. It’s unclear how many flights will be affected, because some airlines may be able to operate without information from the system, known as the NOTAMS — or Notice to Air Missions – system. FlightAware, which tracks delays and cancellations, showed nearly 1,200 flights to, from and within the United States as being delayed as of 6:45 am ET, but only 93 flights canceled so far. READ MORE
A senior DGCA official said that the outage in the US has not impacted any flights from India to the US as of now. “Operations are normal at all the airports in India and as of now there is no impact on flights from India to the US amid a glitch in US Federal Aviation Administration’s system,” a senior DGCA official said.
A total of 1,230 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 7.19 am ET (1219 GMT), flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing reasons. Another 103 within, into or out of the country were also canceled. Shares of U.S. carriers fell in Wednesday’s premarket trading. Southwest Airlines was down 2.4%, while Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and American Airlines were down about 1%.
There is no sign of a cyberattack “at this point” in the computer problem that triggered US authorities to pause all domestic air travel departures Wednesday, the White House said, adding that President Joe Biden has been briefed. “The president has been briefed by the secretary of transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates,” tweeted Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, referring to the transport department and federal aviation authority.
The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates.
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023
Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.
— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023
The Air Traffic Control System Command Center has warned passengers to buckle up for long delays, admitting there is currently no solution to the problem in sight. The Federal Aviation Authority has ordered domestic departures paused until 9:00 am EST (1400 GMT).
According to the latest reports, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
There are flights reportedly delayed leaving airports including Philadelphia, Tampa and Honolulu. Moreover, there are delays also at Ronald Reagan Washington airport in Arlington, Virginia.
“The NOTAMS outage continues with no current estimated time of restoration. A hotline has been activated,” a message on the website warned passengers.
The FAA said operations across the national airspace have been affected and it is working to restore the system.
“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the FAA said in a tweet.
“We will provide frequent updates as we make progress,” it added. The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.
The FAA further said that it has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 am Eastern Time “to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”
Bettina Inclan, a passenger left waiting at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, wrote on Twitter, The pilot of my @united flight just informed us there is a nation wide outage of FAA computer systems. It’s been down since midnight and forcing a stop to all air travel. Lots of stranded passengers and missed connections.”
