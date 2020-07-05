US: Florida Hits More Than 200,000 Coronavirus Cases

Florida health officials say the state has reached a grim milestone: more than 200,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.



State statistics released on Sunday show about 10,000 new people tested positive. Saturday's numbers - more than 11,400 cases - marked a record new single-day high. More than 3,700 people have died.



About 43% of the cases are in three counties: Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.



Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Sunday on ABC's This Week that the high numbers of positive tests both in his county and the state are extremely worrisome".



Suarez, who had the virus in March, says it's clear the growth is exponential at this point and officials are closely monitoring hospitalizations. They're also closely watching the death rate, which "give us the impression" that much stricter" measures have to be taken.



Florida's death count is the ninth highest in the country overall and the 27th highest per capita at 17.4 deaths per 100,000 people.



Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 5,323.1, an increase of 184.1%.