Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
US Forces Withdrawing from Syria into Baghdad Have No Approval to Stay, Says Iraqi Military

There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq, the military said in a statement.

Reuters

Updated:October 22, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Image for representation.(Image: Reuters)

Baghdad: US forces that crossed into Iraq from Syria only have approval to do so if they are later being transported out of the country, and they do not have permission to stay in Iraq, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday.

"All US forces that withdrew from Syria received approval to enter the Kurdistan Region so that they may be transported outside Iraq. There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq," the military said in a statement.

