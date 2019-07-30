English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Formally Asks Germany to Join UK, France in Hormuz Mission and Combat 'Iranian Aggression'
Members of the German government have been clear that freedom of navigation should be protected, said a spokeswoman of the US Embassy in Berlin.
Strait of Hormuz. (Reuters)
Berlin: The United States has formally asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Iran, and to combat Iranian aggression, the US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday.
"We’ve formally asked Germany to join France and the UK to help secure the Straits of Hormuz and combat Iranian aggression. Members of the German government have been clear that freedom of navigation should be protected... Our question is, protected by whom," said an Embassy spokeswoman.
The comments, initially reported by Germany's DPA news agency, were confirmed by an Embassy spokesman.
