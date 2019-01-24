English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Frees Iranian State TV Journalist Marzieh Hashemi: Employer
The detention had caused an uproar in Iran with many conservatives pointing to it as an example of US hypocrisy over human rights and freedom of speech.
Marzieh Hashemi was arrested on arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday, according to family and friends.
Loading...
Tehran: The United States has freed a journalist working for Iran's English-language television station Press TV after 10 days in detention, the channel has announced.
US-born Marzieh Hashemi was arrested on arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport on January 13.
A Muslim convert who changed her name from Melanie Franklin, she had reportedly been visiting her ill brother and other family members. Press TV reported her release late on Wednesday.
"The US government has released without charge Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi after 10 days of illegal detention," said the report published on its website.
The site carried an audio message from Hashemi in which she confirmed her release and thanked her family and friends for their support. "Finally, I've been released from jail," she said.
"I have a lot to say about what I've been through. We will talk about it later, God willing," she added, apparently in a reference to reports she had been forced to remove her headscarf worn as required under Islamic law.
A US court said on Friday that Hashemi had been arrested but that she would be freed after giving testimony over an unspecified case.
It is not yet clear if she had given evidence before being released.
The detention had caused an uproar in Iran with many conservatives pointing to it as an example of US hypocrisy over human rights and freedom of speech.
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on January 17 described the detention as a "political action" by the United States that "tramples on freedom of speech" and demanded she be released.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
US-born Marzieh Hashemi was arrested on arrival at St Louis Lambert International Airport on January 13.
A Muslim convert who changed her name from Melanie Franklin, she had reportedly been visiting her ill brother and other family members. Press TV reported her release late on Wednesday.
"The US government has released without charge Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi after 10 days of illegal detention," said the report published on its website.
The site carried an audio message from Hashemi in which she confirmed her release and thanked her family and friends for their support. "Finally, I've been released from jail," she said.
"I have a lot to say about what I've been through. We will talk about it later, God willing," she added, apparently in a reference to reports she had been forced to remove her headscarf worn as required under Islamic law.
A US court said on Friday that Hashemi had been arrested but that she would be freed after giving testimony over an unspecified case.
It is not yet clear if she had given evidence before being released.
The detention had caused an uproar in Iran with many conservatives pointing to it as an example of US hypocrisy over human rights and freedom of speech.
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on January 17 described the detention as a "political action" by the United States that "tramples on freedom of speech" and demanded she be released.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLF 2019 LIVE Updates: Shashi Tharoor on Why He Thinks Narendra Modi is 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister'
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon; Teases Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumoured to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results