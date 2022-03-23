US Goes Into Damage Control Mode After Biden’s ‘Shaky’ Comment, Calls India Essential Partner

The United States in a bid to do some damage control on Wednesday - after US president Biden called India’s desire to end the war in Ukraine ‘shaky’ - said that India is an essential partner for its shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Speaking to news agency ANI, state department spokesperson Ned Price said that regardless of historical relations between India and Russia, the United States is ‘a partner of choice for India now.’ He told the news agency that the Indo-Pacific is at the heart of QUAD’s policy and India holds an important place in realising this shared vision.

“When it comes to the values we share in a free and open Indo-Pacific and we’ve invested in that relationship in terms of our defence and security. So historical relationships notwithstanding, we are a partner of choice for India now, as are many of our partners and allies around the world,” Price was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

US president Joe Biden terming India’s commitment ‘shaky’ created concern among both nations with many experts from India seeing it as an attempt by the US to coerce its allies to follow it in its anti-Russia stance. The US is on the backfoot since Russian forces invaded Ukraine and has not been able to show its global prowess as Russia continues to pummell Ukrainian cities.

The comments made by Biden may have also surprised Quad partners Japan and Australia. The Australian government said that it understands India and Russia’s historic ties and it was also expressed by Australian prime minister Scott Morrison as well as Australian envoy to India Barry O’Farrell.

Meanwhile, Price also updated the media regarding the US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland’s recent visit to India. She, while speaking exclusively to news agency Indian Express, expressed concern for India with respect to closeness between Russia and China ties. She also told the IE that the US is ready to provide defence supplies.

Regarding the Biden administration’s decision on whether to apply or waive sanctions under CAATSA, vis-a-vis the S-400, Price said that no decision has been taken. “The US continues to work with the Congress and our Indian partners,” Price was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

