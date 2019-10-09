US Getting Involved in Middle East was 'The Worst Decision Ever', Says Donald Trump
Trump has faced a bipartisan backlash since a surprise announcement by the White House on Sunday that Washington was pulling back 50 to 100 'special operators' from Syria's northern frontier.
File photo of Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US military becoming involved in the Middle East was the "worst decision ever made" and that he was ensuring the safe return of troops.
Trump has faced a bipartisan backlash since a surprise announcement by the White House on Sunday that Washington was pulling back 50 to 100 "special operators" from Syria's northern frontier.
The United States has spent EIGHT TRILLION DOLLARS fighting and policing in the Middle East. Thousands of our Great Soldiers have died or been badly wounded. Millions of people have died on the other side. GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019
....IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. There were NONE! Now we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home. Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE! THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019
