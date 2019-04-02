English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Halts F-35 Deliveries to Turkey After Istanbul Holds Ground on Russian Arms Deal
The United States said that Turkey's decision to buy Russia's S-400 system was incompatible with remaining part of the emblematic US warplane program.
File photo of a Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft (Image: Reuters).
Loading...
Washington: The United States said on Tuesday it was halting all deliveries and joint work with Turkey on the F-35 fighter jet programme after the NATO ally insisted on a major purchase from Russia.
After months of warnings, the United States said that Turkey's decision to buy Russia's S-400 system was incompatible with remaining part of the emblematic US warplane program.
"Pending an unequivocal Turkish decision to forgo delivery of the S-400, deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey's F-35 operational capability have been suspended while our dialogue on this important matter continues with Turkey," the Pentagon said in a statement.
US officials have voiced concern that, with Turkey in both camps, Russia could obtain F-35 data to improve the accuracy of the S-400 to shoot down Western aircraft.
The Pentagon said that it had started to look at secondary sources to produce parts for F-35s that were being developed in Turkey.
"We very much regret the current situation facing our F-35 partnership, but the (Defense Department) is taking prudent steps to protect the shared investments made in our critical technology," the statement said.
The purchase of a Russian system is highly unusual for a member of NATO, the Western alliance forged to counter the Soviet Union.
The US suspension announcement comes two days before foreign ministers from the 29 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are due in Washington to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance.
Last week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Turkey with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and insisted that the S-400 purchase would go ahead.
After months of warnings, the United States said that Turkey's decision to buy Russia's S-400 system was incompatible with remaining part of the emblematic US warplane program.
"Pending an unequivocal Turkish decision to forgo delivery of the S-400, deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey's F-35 operational capability have been suspended while our dialogue on this important matter continues with Turkey," the Pentagon said in a statement.
US officials have voiced concern that, with Turkey in both camps, Russia could obtain F-35 data to improve the accuracy of the S-400 to shoot down Western aircraft.
The Pentagon said that it had started to look at secondary sources to produce parts for F-35s that were being developed in Turkey.
"We very much regret the current situation facing our F-35 partnership, but the (Defense Department) is taking prudent steps to protect the shared investments made in our critical technology," the statement said.
The purchase of a Russian system is highly unusual for a member of NATO, the Western alliance forged to counter the Soviet Union.
The US suspension announcement comes two days before foreign ministers from the 29 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are due in Washington to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance.
Last week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Turkey with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and insisted that the S-400 purchase would go ahead.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Share Awkward Kiss At Awards Show
- Watch the Vibrant Avengers Endgame Indian Anthem Composed by AR Rahman Here
- IPL 2019 | Sam Curran and Preity Zinta Celebrate KXIP Win in True Punjabi Style
- IPL 2019 | Captain Ashwin Delivers for Kings XI Punjab After Eventful Week
- Kapil Sharma on Ali Asgar: Want to Block Him, Don't Know Why He Left
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results