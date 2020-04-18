WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Halts Sale of Bleach Product Touted as 'Miracle' Cure for Coronavirus

Representative Image

Representative Image

The US Food and Drug Administration had warned years ago that the product could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and symptoms of severe dehydration.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Share this:

The US Justice Department on Friday moved to halt sales of a chemical agent marketed by a self-described church group in Florida as a "miracle" coronavirus cure.

The department filed a complaint early in the day against the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, and several of its key members, for their promotion of "Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS).

A federal judge in Florida quickly granted a temporary injunction halting its sale and distribution.

The church had claimed MMS would help "cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent coronavirus, which includes COVID-19, as well as other diseases including Alzheimer's, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis," the Justice Department said in a statement.

"MMS is a chemical product which, when combined with the included activator, creates a powerful bleach product," the department said.

The US Food and Drug Administration had warned years ago that the product could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and symptoms of severe dehydration.

Authorities issued a final warning to Genesis on April 8, but so far, the group has refused to stop selling MMS, primarily through its websites.

In a statement, Genesis said: "They are attacking a Church Sacrament. This is something that is 'sacred' or 'holy' to us as a Church."

"The Genesis II Church of Healing has continued to actively place consumers at risk by peddling potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

The United States has set up specialized units tasked with combating fraud linked to the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 35,000 lives nationwide.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres