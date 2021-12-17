CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

US Has Sent 335 Million Covid Vaccine Doses to 110 Countries: Official

As much as 50 million doses sent out in just the last two weeks (Reuters)

This includes 50 million doses sent out in just the last two weeks, part of a push to send millions more doses around the world in the coming days.

The United States has so far delivered more than 335 million doses of Covid vaccine to 110 countries, a figure matching the US population, a senior White House official told AFP on Friday.

That includes 50 million doses sent out in just the last two weeks, part of a push to send millions more doses around the world in the coming days, the official said, adding: “the pandemic has shown us that no one is safe until everyone is safe."

first published:December 17, 2021, 20:47 IST