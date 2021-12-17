US Has Sent 335 Million Covid Vaccine Doses to 110 Countries: Official

The United States has so far delivered more than 335 million doses of Covid vaccine to 110 countries, a figure matching the US population, a senior White House official told AFP on Friday.

That includes 50 million doses sent out in just the last two weeks, part of a push to send millions more doses around the world in the coming days, the official said, adding: “the pandemic has shown us that no one is safe until everyone is safe."

