Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

US 'Hell-bent' on Sanctions Despite Trump-Kim Meeting, Claims North Korea

The US urged various countries to send back North Korean workers who work in slave-like conditions to generate hard currency for Pyongyang. N Korea said that US was 'hell-bent on the hostile acts', despite seeking dialogue,

AFP

Updated:July 4, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US 'Hell-bent' on Sanctions Despite Trump-Kim Meeting, Claims North Korea
President Donald Trump listens as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during their bilateral meeting inside the Freedom House at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, South Korea. (Image: AP)
Loading...

North Korea complained on Wednesday after the United States sent a letter urging countries to send back North Korean workers as President Donald Trump was inviting Kim Jong Un to hold talks.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations said the letter sent to all UN member-states showed that the United States is "practically more and more hell-bent on the hostile acts" against North Korea, even though it is seeking dialogue.

The mission said the letter from the United States, along with Britain, France and Germany, was sent on June 29, the day Trump tweeted that he would like to shake Kim's hand and say hello during his visit to the demilitarised zone on the Korean peninsula.

Trump met with Kim on Sunday, becoming the first US president to step onto North Korean soil at the demilitarised zone. He said the two leaders agreed to start working-level talks on a denuclearisation deal, ending a standstill.

"What can't be overlooked is the fact that this joint letter game was carried out by the permanent mission of the United States to the UN under the instruction of the State Department, on the very same day when President Trump proposed (for) the summit meeting," said a press statement from the North Korean mission.

The US letter was in fact sent on June 27 and called on all countries to apply sanctions provisions that call for the return of all North Korean workers by the end of 2019.

UN experts estimate that tens of thousands of North Koreans are sent abroad every year, mostly to China and Russia, working in slave-like conditions to generate hard currency revenue for Pyongyang.

"We do not thirst for lifting of sanctions," the North Korean mission said, adding that it was "quite ridiculous" for the United States to consider sanctions as a "panacea for all problems."

UN sanctions resolutions have banned all new contracts with North Korean workers and states all countries with existing workers will send them back by the end of 2019.

The UN Security Council has adopted a series of sanctions in response to the North's ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

In the letter, the four countries noted that only 34 countries had filed reports to the United Nations on whether action was taken to send North Korean workers back.

The final deadline for repatriating North Korean workers is December 22, according to the letter seen by AFP.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram