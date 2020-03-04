English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

US Hits Taliban With Air Strike in Response to Attack on Afghan Forces

Image for representation/Reuters

Taliban militants killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had a 'very good' chat with their political chief.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
Kabul: The US hit Taliban fighters with an air strike for the first time in 11 days in response to an insurgent attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province on Wednesday, an American military spokesman said.

"The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett tweeted.


Taliban militants killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a string of overnight attacks, government officials said on Wednesday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" chat with their political chief.

