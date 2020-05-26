US Home Price Gains Quickened in March as Sales Plunged

US home prices accelerated in March even though sales plummeted as those Americans still buying bid for a sharply diminished supply of homes.







The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.9% in March, the largest gain in more than a year, up from 3.5% in February.

Home sales fell 8.5% in March before plummeting 17.8% in April, according to the National Association of Realtors, as the viral outbreak and business shutdowns caused a flood of layoffs and restricted economic activity.

But the number of homes for sale also plunged in March, falling more than 10%, pushing up prices.

Phoenix, Seattle and Charlotte posted the largest yearly gains among the 19 cities that reported data.

S&P said the March data does not include prices for Detroit, because the coronavirus disrupted the availability of sales data from Wayne County, the largest county in the Detroit metro area.