WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Home Price Gains Quickened in March as Sales Plunged

FILE PHOTO: Patrons eat at Pere Antoine Restaurant after restrictions were eased from two months under the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, including allowing for 25% of permitted occupancy in stores and restaurants, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Patrons eat at Pere Antoine Restaurant after restrictions were eased from two months under the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, including allowing for 25% of permitted occupancy in stores and restaurants, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn/File Photo

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.9% in March, the largest gain in more than a year, up from 3.5% in February.

Share this:

US home prices accelerated in March even though sales plummeted as those Americans still buying bid for a sharply diminished supply of homes.


The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3.9% in March, the largest gain in more than a year, up from 3.5% in February.

Home sales fell 8.5% in March before plummeting 17.8% in April, according to the National Association of Realtors, as the viral outbreak and business shutdowns caused a flood of layoffs and restricted economic activity.

But the number of homes for sale also plunged in March, falling more than 10%, pushing up prices.

Phoenix, Seattle and Charlotte posted the largest yearly gains among the 19 cities that reported data.

S&P said the March data does not include prices for Detroit, because the coronavirus disrupted the availability of sales data from Wayne County, the largest county in the Detroit metro area.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading