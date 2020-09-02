US Hopes for Peaceful Resolution on India-China Border Flare-up, Says Mike Pompeo

The United States hopes for a peaceful resolution to the clashes between India and China on the disputed Himalayan mountain border, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the State Department, Pompeo said Washington was calling on China to engage in talks with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibethan Buddhism.

"We are hoping for a peaceful resolution of the situation on the India-China border," said Pompeo.

"More missile tests were done in China last year than all western nations combined. If you are going to be serious, you have to use those in a way that is consistent with how nations undertake obligation under nuclear proliferation treaties," he said.

"From the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas and beyond, the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a clear and intensifying pattern of bullying its neighbours. It is also evident in the South China Sea," he added.