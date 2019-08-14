US Hopes to Build on 'Important Commitments' Made by Pak PM to Promote Regional Stability: Mike Pompeo
During his first visit to Washington last month, Khan met US President Donald Trump and in the White House and assured him about Pakistan's significant role in supporting the Afghan peace process and counter-terrorism.
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Amidst fresh Indo-Pak tensions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that the US hopes to build on the "important commitments" made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to deepen America's efforts in promoting regional stability and peace.
Greeting the people of Pakistan on the eve of the country's Independence Day, Pompeo said the US hopes to tap into the enormous potential of the US-Pakistan relations and strengthen the bonds between peoples of the two nations.
"Over the years, the United States and Pakistan have achieved much when we have worked together in partnership," Pompeo said on Tuesday in a statement issued on the eve of the Pakistani Independence Day.
"In the coming years, we hope to build on the important commitments made during the recent visit by Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior leaders of the Government of Pakistan, and deepen our vital efforts to promote regional stability and peace," he said.
Khan had said that it is in the interest of his nation that "we do not allow any armed militant groups to operate in our country".
"On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to offer my warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan as they mark their Independence Day," the US Secretary of State said.
"We also hope to tap into the enormous potential of the US-Pakistan trade relationship, delivering greater prosperity to both our countries and further strengthening the bonds between our peoples," Pompeo added.
Pompeo's statement comes amid fresh tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union territories.
Reacting to India's move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded bilateral ties and expelled New Delhi's envoy in Islamabad. Pakistan has also decided to not send its newly appointed High Commissioner to India.
India has maintained its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was its internal affair and urged Islamabad to review its decision to downgrade the diplomatic ties.
The US has said that it will continue to support "direct dialogue" between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern while urging for calm and restraint along the Line of Control.
