US Hopes to Sign Trade Deal With China in 'Same Time Frame' Even as Chile Cancels APEC Summit
'We look forward to finalising Phase One of the historic trade deal with China within the same time frame, and when we have an announcement, we'll let you know,' spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump still hopes to sign a trade deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in coming weeks despite Chile's cancellation of the APEC summit where they had been scheduled to meet, the White House said Wednesday.
"We look forward to finalising Phase One of the historic trade deal with China within the same time frame, and when we have an announcement, we'll let you know," spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
