'No Choice But to Act': US House of Representatives to Proceed with Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas. She said she was authorising the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility”.

Updated:December 5, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Washington: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

"Our democracy is what is at stake," Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas. She said she was authorising the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility”.

“The president's actions have seriously violate the Constitution,” Pelosi said.

At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats as Trump was withholding aid to the country.

“Our democracy is what is at stake," Pelosi said in her solemn announcement. "The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit. The president has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.”

'Democrats should be ashamed'

The White House said the Democrats should be "ashamed" after Pelosi pulled the trigger on impeaching Trump.

"Democrats should be ashamed," Trump's chief spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a tweet.

Echoing the president's earlier comments, Grisham said once the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives votes on impeachment, Trump looks forward to "a fair trial in the Senate", where his Republican party holds power.

