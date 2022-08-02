US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taiwan Amid Heightened Tensions With China

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday for an unannounced visit that has heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing to a new level.

Accompanied by a congressional delegation, Pelosi has stopped by Singapore and Malaysia so far on her Asia tour. Their itinerary also includes stops in South Korea and Japan.

China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan, which it claims as its own but the United States said that it would not be intimidated by Chinese “sabre rattling” over the visit.

Stressing China’s solemn position, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that some US politicians who selfishly play with fire on the Taiwan question will become the enemies to 1.4 billion Chinese people and won’t meet with a good end, according to Chinese state media outlet Global Times.

The White House warned China against overreacting to a trip by Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.

A Taiwanese legislator, citing the latest congressional calendar, said a meeting between a congressional delegation led by Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s Legislative Speaker You Si-kun was scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to Taiwan media. – The speaker began her tour of Asia on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. She had originally planned to visit Taiwan in April, but postponed the trip after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Amid Chinese threat, Taiwan has reportedly put its military on high alert and cancelled the leave of officials and soldiers as it ‘prepares for war’ with China amid Pelosi’s visit to the country. According to reports, the military has mobilised the air defence forces to “immediately prepare for war” after a high-level briefing.

(with agency inputs)

