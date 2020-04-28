US House Will Not Return Next Week Due to Covid-19 Risk

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week as planned, due to the continuing risk of coronavirus infection, a top House Democrat said on Tuesday, in a reversal of plans outlined only a day earlier.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he made the decision to keep the chamber on an extended recess after discussing the situation with the official House physician. "The House's physician's view was that there was a risk to members that we would not recommend taking." Hoyer told reporters.

On Monday, Hoyer's office said on Twitter that lawmakers would return on May 4. But some House Democrats expressed unhappiness with the decision during a conference call.

Congress has not met in regular session since last month, though it has passed major coronavirus relief bills worth nearly $3 trillion, partly by using rules allowing bills to pass with just a small number of lawmakers present.

Hoyer said the House still intends to return soon to complete a new coronavirus response bill that Democrats have vowed to use as a vehicle for funneling hundreds of billions of dollars in federal assistance to state and local governments.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned that state and local governments will see "massive" layoffs without more aid from Congress to keep police, firefighters, ambulance crews and other frontline workers on the job.

"There's going to be massive layoffs at the state and local level unless we get money to them quickly," Schumer said in an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican who stirred a political hornet's nest last week by suggesting states could file for bankruptcy, told Fox News Radio on Monday that Congress could approve further funding for states. But he said he would also demand liability protection for businesses and healthcare providers.

Congress has provided $150 billion to state governments facing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak at a time when they are also facing a decline in tax revenue. But Republicans refused to include more state funding in the last bill, which focused on small businesses and healthcare workers.

The National Governors Association has asked for another $500 billion, while U.S. city and county groups are seeking $250 billion.

With the Senate still due to return on Monday, Schumer called for new oversight hearings on Republican President Donald Trump's coronavirus response when lawmakers return to Washington next week, saying top administration officials should face "tough question after tough question" on issues ranging from small business assistance to COVID-19 testing.

"The executive branch has failed miserably at implementing almost all the things that Congress has passed," the New York Democrat said.