US Immigration Body Split Over 5,400 Children at Mexico Border under Trump Govt
The American Civil Liberties Union said on Thursday the government told its attorneys that 207 of the 1,556 children separated between July 1, 2017, and June 26, 2018, were under 5.
Image for representation.
San Diego (US): The American Civil Liberties Union says US immigration authorities separated more than 1,500 children from their parents at the Mexico border early in the Trump administration, bringing the total number of children separated since July 2017 to more than 5,400.
The ACLU said Thursday the government told its attorneys that 207 of the 1,556 children separated between July 1, 2017, and June 26, 2018, were under 5.
A federal judge in San Diego has given the government until Friday to identify children separated going back to July 2017.
The government had inadequate tracking systems at the time, complicating efforts to locate children.
Volunteers working with the ACLU are searching for some of them and their parents by going door-to-door in Guatemala and Honduras.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Alia Bhatt Goes Nostalgic on Mom Soni Razdan's Birthday, Shares Heartfelt Post with Childhood Pic
- Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Trying to Eat Dead Snake as It Gets Stung By Wasp
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Stun World No.2 Pair to Reach Quarters, Saina, Sindhu Get Easy Win
- Harry Maguire Forgot He Was Manchester United's Captain as Referee Has to Call Him Over for Coin Toss Before Partizan Match