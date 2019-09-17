Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'US in Denial if it Rules Out Yemeni Involvement in Saudi Oil Attack': Iran's Foreign Minister

American ally Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that has been battling the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels since 2015.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'US in Denial if it Rules Out Yemeni Involvement in Saudi Oil Attack': Iran's Foreign Minister
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
Loading...

Tehran: The US is "in denial" over attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, Iran's top diplomat said Tuesday, after Washington blamed weekend strikes on Tehran despite Yemeni rebels claiming responsibility.

"US is in denial if it thinks that Yemeni victims of 4.5 yrs of the worst war crimes wouldn't do all to strike back," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

American ally Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that has been battling the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels since 2015.

"The US isn't upset when its allies mercilessly BOMB babies in Yemen for over 4 years—with its arms and its military assistance," Zarif said.

"But it is terribly upset when the victims react the only way they can -- against the aggressor's OIL refineries."

The Huthis claimed responsibility for the attack, which halved oil output in Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter.

But on Tuesday, a US official told AFP the strike was launched from Iranian soil and that cruise missiles were involved.

US Vice President Mike Pence said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to "discuss our response".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram