US in Talks With Russia, China on Major Arms Control-like Agreement, says Trump
The US president was responding to a question from a Russian correspondent. However, he did not respond to a question whether he has sought to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: The United States is in talks with both Russia and China on a major arms control-like agreement, US President Donald Trump has said.
"We are looking at arms control right now. We are dealing with China, we are dealing with Russia," Trump told reporters at the South lawns of the White House on Monday.
"I think they would both like to do it especially as we are talking about nuclear weapons but we are looking at a major arms control-kind of an agreement right now with Russia and China and maybe somebody else," he said.
