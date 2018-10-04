English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Indicts Seven Russian Military Intel Agents in Global Hacking Conspiracy
While the latest case did not arise from Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling, it overlaps with it - including the identity of the individuals charged. The indictments include charges of money laundering, using virtual currencies.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Washington: The US Justice Department on Thursday indicted seven agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency as part of a joint crackdown with allies Britain and the Netherlands on a series of major hacking plots attributed to Moscow.
The US indictments were announced as Dutch security services said they had thwarted a Russian attack on the global chemical weapons watchdog, the OPCW, and after Britain blamed the GRU for plots that notably targeted the US Democratic Party and world sport's anti-doping authority John Demers, US Assistant Attorney General for National Security, confirmed that known attack targets included the OPCW, sports bodies including FIFA and the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA), as well as US nuclear energy company Westinghouse.
"Nations like Russia and others that engage in malicious and norm-shattering cyber and influence activities should understand the continuing and steadfast resolve of the United States and its allies to prevent, disrupt and deter such unaccountable conduct," Demers told a news conference.
"The defendants, in this case, should know that justice is very patient, its reach is long and its memory is even longer," he said.
The indictments include charges of money laundering, using virtual currencies like bitcoin, wire fraud and identify theft.
Demers said the operations "involved sophisticated, persistent and unauthorised access into the victims' computer networks for the purpose of stealing private or otherwise sensitive information."
While the latest case did not arise from Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling, it overlaps with it - including the identity of the individuals charged, Demers said.
In July this year, Mueller indicted 12 GRU officers, accusing them of interfering in the US polls in 2016.
Canada confirmed on Thursday it believes itself to have been targeted by Russian cyber attacks, citing breaches at its center for ethics in sports and at the Montreal-based WADA.
"The government of Canada assesses with high confidence that the Russian military's intelligence arm, the GRU, was responsible" for these cyber attacks, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The US indictments were announced as Dutch security services said they had thwarted a Russian attack on the global chemical weapons watchdog, the OPCW, and after Britain blamed the GRU for plots that notably targeted the US Democratic Party and world sport's anti-doping authority John Demers, US Assistant Attorney General for National Security, confirmed that known attack targets included the OPCW, sports bodies including FIFA and the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA), as well as US nuclear energy company Westinghouse.
"Nations like Russia and others that engage in malicious and norm-shattering cyber and influence activities should understand the continuing and steadfast resolve of the United States and its allies to prevent, disrupt and deter such unaccountable conduct," Demers told a news conference.
"The defendants, in this case, should know that justice is very patient, its reach is long and its memory is even longer," he said.
The indictments include charges of money laundering, using virtual currencies like bitcoin, wire fraud and identify theft.
Demers said the operations "involved sophisticated, persistent and unauthorised access into the victims' computer networks for the purpose of stealing private or otherwise sensitive information."
While the latest case did not arise from Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling, it overlaps with it - including the identity of the individuals charged, Demers said.
In July this year, Mueller indicted 12 GRU officers, accusing them of interfering in the US polls in 2016.
Canada confirmed on Thursday it believes itself to have been targeted by Russian cyber attacks, citing breaches at its center for ethics in sports and at the Montreal-based WADA.
"The government of Canada assesses with high confidence that the Russian military's intelligence arm, the GRU, was responsible" for these cyber attacks, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- 'Sweet Samosas Are Not Samosas': Desi Twitter Questions The Great British Bake-Off
- Tanushree's Allegations Have Been Borne With Intent to Attract Publicity: Vivek Agnihotri
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...