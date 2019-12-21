US Interference Harming Chinese Interests, Xi Tells Trump: Report
The Chinese President told his US counterpart that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported.
In a phone conversation with Trump, Xi "noted that the US behaviours have interfered in China's internal affairs and harmed China's interests, which is detrimental to the mutual trust and bilateral cooperation", state news agency Xinhua said.
China hopes Washington will "seriously implement the important consensus" that the two leaders have reached over various conversations, "pay high attention and attach great importance to China's concerns, and prevent bilateral relations and important agendas from being disturbed", Xi was reported as saying.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Moblie Lite 0.15.0 Update Brings Team Deathmatch Mode
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Gets OxygenOS 10.3.0, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive Open Beta 7
- Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Bond with Kangana Ranaut: If She Loves Someone, She Will Take Care of Them All Her Life
- Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: A LOT of Power is Just One of The Ingredients
- Don't Want to Get in a Ring with GOAT: Mike Tyson on Serena Williams' Boxing Session