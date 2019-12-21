Take the pledge to vote

US Interference Harming Chinese Interests, Xi Tells Trump: Report

The Chinese President told his US counterpart that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
US Interference Harming Chinese Interests, Xi Tells Trump: Report
Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday that US comments and actions regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are harming ties between the two economic giants, state media reported.

In a phone conversation with Trump, Xi "noted that the US behaviours have interfered in China's internal affairs and harmed China's interests, which is detrimental to the mutual trust and bilateral cooperation", state news agency Xinhua said.

China hopes Washington will "seriously implement the important consensus" that the two leaders have reached over various conversations, "pay high attention and attach great importance to China's concerns, and prevent bilateral relations and important agendas from being disturbed", Xi was reported as saying.

