Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
2-min read

US Introduces Bill to Name Post Office After Slain Sikh Police Officer to Honour His 'Sacrifice'

The bill, tabled by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, provides that the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston be named the 'Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office'.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
US Introduces Bill to Name Post Office After Slain Sikh Police Officer to Honour His 'Sacrifice'
Deputy Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal. (Twitter/@realSukhiChahal)

Washington: A US lawmaker on Friday introduced a legislation to name a post office in Houston after the slain Sikh Police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal was killed in the line of duty on September 27. The bill, tabled by Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher in the House of Representatives, provides that the post office located at 315 Addicks Howell Road in Houston be named the "Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office".

"Deputy Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community: he worked for equality, connection, and community through his life of service to others," said Congresswoman Fletcher.

"The Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office will serve as a permanent reminder of his service, his sacrifice, and his example for us all," she said.

"I am honoured to be able to recognize Deputy Dhaliwal in this way, and look forward to working with all of my Texas colleagues to pass this legislation quickly," the lawmaker said.

"This is a fitting honour for my late friend, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal. As a member of the community, he inspired many with a vibrant spirit and infectious optimism. His loss has left a void, but his legacy will continue to live on through his family, friends, and the entire community," said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

"Deputy Dhaliwal was a committed member of our office and community who served with the utmost integrity. Thanks to Congresswoman Fletcher for honouring his service and sacrifice with the introduction of this legislation," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In 2015, Deputy Dhaliwal became the first Sikh-American in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to serve while wearing his articles of faith, including his turban and beard.

Last month, the Houston Police Department announced a policy allowing officers to wear articles of faith while on duty, becoming the largest law enforcement agency in Texas to do so.

The parents of the slain Sikh Police officer have welcomed the legislation.

"The support and kindness we have received from the Houston community and people around the country has been both inspiring and comforting in this difficult time," said Pyara Singh Dhaliwal, father of Dhaliwal.

"My family is grateful to Congresswoman Fletcher for her work to recognize my son's legacy and his love for the people of this city. We urge everyone, Sikh or not, to remember Sandeep by following his example of seva and committing to doing good for those around you wherever you live," he said.

Sim J. Singh, a senior manager of policy and advocacy for the Sikh Coalition, said that the community is grateful to Fletcher and the entire Houston delegation for their continued efforts to recognize Deputy Dhaliwal and his impact.

"We will continue to work to find ways to honour the deputy's legacy and ensure that Sikh Americans can serve in all professions, including uniformed public service," Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram