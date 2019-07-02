US Investigators Retrieve Cockpit Voice Recorder From Wreckage of Texas Plane
The crash which took place on Sunday at a municipal airport in Addison, Texas, killed 10 people including a family of four.
Local media reported that Alice and Dylan Maritato, their mother Ornella Ellard and stepfather Brian Ellard, all died in the crash. (Image : Reuters)
Federal investigators retrieved on Monday the cockpit voice recorder from the wreckage of a downed turboprop plane at a Texas airport as they looked into why it crashed soon after takeoff, killing 10 people, including a family of four.
Local media reported that Alice and Dylan Maritato, their mother Ornella Ellard and stepfather Brian Ellard, all died in the crash on Sunday at the municipal airport in Addison, Texas, about 15 miles (24 km) north of Dallas.
Four other passengers and two crew members have not been publicly identified while next of kin are being notified, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Federal investigators, who have been at the scene since late Sunday, retrieved the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and were downloading its contents in Washington. The device records conversations between crew members and air traffic controllers, NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said at an afternoon news briefing.
"We don't know exactly what is on the recorder," Landsberg said. "There may be some background noise that was picked up by the CVR, which will give us a better idea what's going on with the airplane itself."
Air traffic control radar and communications with the plane seem to have been normal, he said.
"The pilots were cleared for takeoff, they acknowledged takeoff and at this point, we are not aware of any further communication," said Landsberg, adding that investigators were also looking at the plane's maintenance and crew records.
Shortly after the Beechcraft 350i Super King Air took off from Addison Airport on Sunday afternoon on its way to St. Petersburg, Florida, it began to roll before slamming into a hangar and bursting into flames, Landsberg said.
The tail number of the plane, owned by EE Operations LLC, was in the process of being changed, Landsberg said.
Investigators have been able to determine that the plane's landing gear was down when it crashed, but it is unlikely they will be able to analyze other systems due to the extensive destruction and fire, Jennifer Rodi, a NTSB safety investigator said.
The crash ripped a large gash in the roof of the hangar, and damaged a helicopter as well as another plane inside, the NTSB said.
The NTSB said it may release a preliminary report on the crash within two weeks.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Apologises to Taylor Swift After an Ugly Spat Over Her Music Catalog
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
- Jumanji The Next Level Trailer: Everything You Know About the Game is About to Change
- Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up on Dating Rumours With Kiara Advani at Jabariya Jodi Trailer Launch
- Was a Canadian Cartoonist Just Fired for a Controversial Cartoon on Donald Trump?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s