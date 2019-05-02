Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Issues Advisory for Maldives, Warns Terrorist Groups Can Target Tourist Locations 'Without Warning'

The State Department last week had said in a revised travel advisory that 'terrorist groups' were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka after more than 250 people were killed and about 500 wounded in blasts in churches and luxury hotels on April 21.

Aishwarya Kumar | News18.com@aishwaryak03

Updated:May 2, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US Issues Advisory for Maldives, Warns Terrorist Groups Can Target Tourist Locations 'Without Warning'
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The US State department on Thursday issued a level 2 travel advisory for Maldives and said that “increased caution” must be exercised there “due to terrorism and civil unrest” in the country.

“Terrorist groups may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Attacks may occur on remote islands which could lengthen the response time of authorities," the State Department said in a release. "A countrywide state of emergency is in effect. Security forces have been deployed in Malé to prevent public gatherings and anti-government demonstrations. Protests have also been reported in Maafushi where political prisoners are being held,” the advisory read.

It asked people to avoid demonstrations, crowds and to stay alert in locations “frequented by Westerners”.

The State Department had, last week, said in a revised travel advisory that "terrorist groups" were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka after more than 250 people were killed and about 500 wounded in blasts in churches and luxury hotels on Easter.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram