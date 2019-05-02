English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Issues Advisory for Maldives, Warns Terrorist Groups Can Target Tourist Locations 'Without Warning'
The State Department last week had said in a revised travel advisory that 'terrorist groups' were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka after more than 250 people were killed and about 500 wounded in blasts in churches and luxury hotels on April 21.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The US State department on Thursday issued a level 2 travel advisory for Maldives and said that “increased caution” must be exercised there “due to terrorism and civil unrest” in the country.
“Terrorist groups may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities. Attacks may occur on remote islands which could lengthen the response time of authorities," the State Department said in a release. "A countrywide state of emergency is in effect. Security forces have been deployed in Malé to prevent public gatherings and anti-government demonstrations. Protests have also been reported in Maafushi where political prisoners are being held,” the advisory read.
It asked people to avoid demonstrations, crowds and to stay alert in locations “frequented by Westerners”.
The State Department had, last week, said in a revised travel advisory that "terrorist groups" were continuing to plot possible attacks in Sri Lanka after more than 250 people were killed and about 500 wounded in blasts in churches and luxury hotels on Easter.
