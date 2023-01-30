CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » US Issues Another Warning of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Turkey
US Issues Another Warning of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Turkey

Reuters

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 14:55 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

Several embassies in Ankara issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship. (File/Reuters)

Turkey earlier warned its citizens against 'possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks' in the United States and Europe

The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said ”possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists” could take place in areas frequented by Westerners, especially the city’s Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal neighbourhoods.

Turkish authorities are investigating the matter, it added.

On Friday, several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy issued security alerts over possible retaliatory attacks against places of worship, following separate incidents in which the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was burned in Sweden, Netherlands and Denmark.

On Saturday, Turkey warned its citizens against ”possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” in the United States and Europe.

