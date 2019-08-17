US Issues Warrant to Seize Iranian Supertanker Grace 1 After Gibraltar Judge Allows Release of Vessel
The warrant issued by US says Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1 is subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, bank fraud, money laundering, and terrorism forfeiture statutes.
A view of the Grace 1 super tanker in the British territory of Gibraltar on August 15, 2019. (Image: AP Photo)
Washington: The US Justice Department has unveiled a warrant for the seizure of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1, one day after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.
The United States on Friday called for the seizure of the ship, which was still anchored in the British Mediterranean territory on Friday, for "a scheme to unlawfully access the US financial system to support illicit shipments to Syria from Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization," the Justice department said.
The warrant says the vessel, all the oil aboard and USD 995,000 are subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), and bank fraud, money laundering, and terrorism forfeiture statutes.
Earlier Friday Iranian officials said the tanker was preparing to set sail after a Gibraltar judge ordered its release, six weeks after it was detained in apparent retaliation for Iran's seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf.
The Grace 1 was to be renamed and switch to the Iranian flag for its onward journey, the deputy head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation, Jalil Eslami, told Iranian state television on Friday.
But according to an AFP source, the ship was awaiting the arrival of a new crew before it would leave Gibraltar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Niti Taylor Gets Engaged to Parikshit Bawa, Says She Doesn't Plan to Get Married This Year
- These Sacred Games 1 Vs Sacred Games 2 Memes Are as Confusing For Some as the Latest Season
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead