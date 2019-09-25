US, Japan Announce Details of New Trade Deal on Sidelines of UN General Assembly
Trump, at a signing ceremony with Abe on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said the deal's first phase would cover $40 billion worth of digital trade between the world's first and third-largest economies.
US President shaking Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's hand. (Photo credit: CNN)
United Nations: US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced initial details of an emerging trade deal between the two countries on Wednesday, with Trump saying it would open up Japanese markets to $7 billion worth of US products.
Trump, at a signing ceremony with Abe on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said the deal's first phase would cover $40 billion worth of digital trade between the world's first and third-largest economies. Negotiators for the two sides would continue talks, Trump added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Understanding Drones: They Can Do Photography, Keep Hobbyists Happy And Also Spy
- Apple iPadOS Review: A Completely New Direction For The iPad at Home And Work
- When Beatles' Paul McCartney Snuck into a Movie Hall to Watch 'Yesterday'
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More