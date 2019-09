US, Japan Announce Details of New Trade Deal on Sidelines of UN General Assembly

United Nations: US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced initial details of an emerging trade deal between the two countries on Wednesday, with Trump saying it would open up Japanese markets to $7 billion worth of US products.

Trump, at a signing ceremony with Abe on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said the deal's first phase would cover $40 billion worth of digital trade between the world's first and third-largest economies. Negotiators for the two sides would continue talks, Trump added.

