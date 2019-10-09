Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

US, Japan & South Korea Discuss North Korea Denuclearization Days After Break Down in Negotiations

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts and 'reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination...on North Korea to achieve complete denuclearization'.

AFP

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US, Japan & South Korea Discuss North Korea Denuclearization Days After Break Down in Negotiations
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watching the launch of a missile (Image: Reuters)

Washington: Officials from the United States, Japan and South Korea met in Washington on Tuesday to discuss North Korean denuclearization, just days after negotiations between the US and North Korea broke down in Sweden.

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, the US State Department said in a statement.

They "reaffirmed the importance of continued close... coordination on North Korea to achieve complete denuclearization," it said. After nuclear talks with the US in Sweden broke down on Saturday, North Korea said it had "no intention" to continue unless the US took steps to end hostilities.

The North walked away from the talks saying it was disappointed at the lack of "new and creative" solutions offered by Washington, though the US said the meeting involved "good discussions" and that it was willing to meet again later this month.

The meeting in Sweden came after months of stalemate following a February meeting between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, and after Pyongyang's defiant test of a sea-launched ballistic missile last week.

Trump and Kim adopted a vaguely worded document on the "complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula" at their first summit in June last year, but little progress has since been made.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram