US Joint Chiefs Chairman Discusses Security Situation in Pakistan with General Bajwa
The telephonic conversation between the two top generals on Thursday comes days ahead of the scheduled India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue here on December 18.
Representative Image: Reuters
Washington: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley spoke over the phone with Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussing the current security environment in Pakistan and the region, the Pentagon said on Friday.
"The senior leaders discussed items of mutual interest including the current security environment in Pakistan and the region," Joint Staff Spokesperson Colonel DeDe S Halfhill said in a brief statement.
The Pentagon did not provide any other information about the telephonic conversation between Milley and Bajwa.
