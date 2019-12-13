Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Discusses Security Situation in Pakistan with General Bajwa

The telephonic conversation between the two top generals on Thursday comes days ahead of the scheduled India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue here on December 18.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
US Joint Chiefs Chairman Discusses Security Situation in Pakistan with General Bajwa
Representative Image: Reuters

Washington: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley spoke over the phone with Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussing the current security environment in Pakistan and the region, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"The senior leaders discussed items of mutual interest including the current security environment in Pakistan and the region," Joint Staff Spokesperson Colonel DeDe S Halfhill said in a brief statement.

The telephonic conversation between the two top generals on Thursday comes days ahead of the scheduled India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue here on December 18.

The Pentagon did not provide any other information about the telephonic conversation between Milley and Bajwa.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram