Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
2-min read

US Judge Blocks Trump Move to Prevent Central American Migrants from Seeking Asylum

The Trump administration in July required migrants seeking asylum in the United States to make their request in a country along their route, effectively banning them from doing so at the US border.

AFP

Updated:September 10, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Judge Blocks Trump Move to Prevent Central American Migrants from Seeking Asylum
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Loading...

Los Angeles: A federal judge has blocked a move by President Donald Trump's administration that would have prevented most Central American migrants from seeking asylum at the US border.

The ruling by District Court Judge Jon Tigar on Monday is the latest setback for Trump's immigration policies, which have been the subject of numerous court challenges.

The Trump administration in July required migrants seeking asylum in the United States to make their request in a country along their route, effectively banning them from doing so at the US border.

The policy is among a host of measures Trump has taken in a bid to stem the flow of Central American migrants trying to cross into the US from Mexico and request asylum.

Tigar, a District Court judge for the Northern District of California, issued a nationwide injunction against the move.

"The effect of the Rule is to categorically deny asylum to almost anyone entering the United States at the southern border if he or she did not first apply for asylum in Mexico or another third country," Tigar wrote in his ruling.

"The primary reason a nationwide injunction is appropriate is that it is the only means of affording complete relief," he added.

The White House issued a statement criticizing the judge's move and said it was counting on the Supreme Court, the nation's highest court, to issue a ruling.

"Immigration and border security policy cannot be run by any single district court judge who decides to issue a nationwide injunction," the White House said. "This ruling is a gift to human smugglers and traffickers and undermines the rule of law.

"We previously asked the Supreme Court to set aside the district court's injunction in its entirety, our request remains pending with the Court, and we look forward to it acting on our request."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argued against the administration's move, welcomed the judge's ruling.

"The court recognized there is grave danger facing asylum-seekers along the entire stretch of the southern border," said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt.

Melissa Crow, an attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center, said the ruling "levels the playing field for all the vulnerable individuals and families seeking refuge in the United States.

"With this decision, regardless of where they cross the border, these people should be able to seek asylum," Crow said.

"Sadly, while this ruling removes a major hurdle, far too many obstacles remain, as this administration's war on asylum-seekers appears to know no bounds," Crow added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram