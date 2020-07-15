WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Judge Delays Second Federal Execution in 17 Years Amid Claims of Convict Having Dementia

Representative image.

The U.S. Department of Justice had planned to execute Wesley Purkey, a convicted murderer, over objections by his lawyers that he has dementia and no longer understands his punishment.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: July 15, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
A US District Court in Washington early on Wednesday delayed the second federal execution in 17 years, hours before it was due to take place.

The U.S. Department of Justice had planned to execute Wesley Purkey, a convicted murderer, over objections by his lawyers that he has dementia and no longer understands his punishment.

"The court finds that at least one of plaintiffs' claims has a likelihood of success on the merits, and that absent a preliminary injunction, plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm," District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan said.

