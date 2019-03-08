English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Judge Dismisses Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Case Versus Donald Trump
US District Judge James Otero dismissed the lawsuit because Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen have agreed not to enforce the nondisclosure agreement against Daniels, court documents showed.
File photo of adult film star Stormy Daniels and US President Donald Trump (Image: Reuters)
Los Angeles: A federal judge in Los Angeles on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought by adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to end a hush-money agreement she had with US President Donald Trump, court papers showed.
US District Judge James Otero dismissed the lawsuit because Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen have agreed not to enforce the nondisclosure agreement against Daniels, court documents showed.
"The Court specifically found that Stormy received everything she asked for in the lawsuit - she won," said Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, in a Twitter post.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit in March 2018 to rescind a nondisclosure agreement that kept her from discussing her alleged 2006 sexual relationship with Trump in the final weeks before the 2016 US presidential election.
Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels.
Cohen has said the agreement, under which Daniels was paid $130,000, was struck to help Trump capture the White House.
In his ruling, Otero sent the lawsuit back to California Superior Court, essentially ending the case. He said the case "lacks subject matter jurisdiction."
The nondisclosure agreement did not prevent Daniels from speaking to news media, including CBS' "60 Minutes," or releasing a memoir, "Full Disclosure."
"More than a year ago when I was being threatened with a 20 million lawsuit, I asked a judge to toss out this illegal NDA. Glad I stood my ground & kept fighting," Daniels tweeted after the ruling was made public.
In October, Otero dismissed Daniels’s defamation lawsuit against Trump and ordered her to pay his attorney’s fees. He said in that ruling that a tweet the president had written referring to her was protected by free-speech laws.
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Under Rs 15,000
- Supreme Court Orders Mediation in Mandir Dispute, Panel of 3 Mediators Appointed
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts
- International Women's Day: Sonam Kapoor Features In Variety's Women's Impact Report 2019
- Only 9% Indian Women Feel Public Transport is Safe, But they Still Use it: Report
Loading...
