US Justifies Killing Iranian Commander as Self-defense at UN

US Ambassador Kelly Craft said to the UN the US stands ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran to prevent further endangerment of international peace and escalation.

Reuters

Updated:January 9, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
US Justifies Killing Iranian Commander as Self-defense at UN
File Photo of US Ambassador Kelly Craft (AP)

United Nations: The United States told the United Nations on Wednesday that the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was self-defense and vowed to take additional action "as necessary" in the Middle East to protect US personnel and interests.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Kelly Craft said the United States also stands "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime."

The killing of Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday was justified under Article 51 of the UN Charter, wrote Craft in the letter seen by Reuters, adding "the United States is prepared to take additional actions in the region as necessary to continue to protect US personnel and interests."

Under Article 51, countries are required to "immediately report" to the 15-member Security Council any measures taken in exercising the right of self-defense. The United States used Article 51 to justify taking action in Syria against Islamic State militants in 2014.

