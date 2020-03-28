WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Lab Unveils Portable Coronavirus Test That Gives Results Within 5 Minutes

Plastic vials containing tests for the coronavirus are pictured at a medical laboratory. (Reuters)

Plastic vials containing tests for the coronavirus are pictured at a medical laboratory. (Reuters)

The test, which is the size of a small toaster and uses molecular technology, also shows negative results within 13 minutes,

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Washington: A US-based lab has unveiled a portable test that can tell if someone has COVID-19 in as little as five minutes, it said in a statement Friday.


Abbot Laboratories said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had given it emergency authorization to begin making the test available to healthcare providers as early as next week.


The test, which is the size of a small toaster and uses molecular technology, also shows negative results within 13 minutes, the company said in a press statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus," said Abbot president and chief operating officer Robert Ford.


The test's small size means it can be deployed outside the "traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots," Ford said, and Abbott is working with the FDA to send it to virus epicenters.


The test has not been cleared or approved by the FDA, and has only been authorized for emergency use by approved labs and healthcare providers, the company said.

