US Launches Airstrikes on 'Explosive-laden Vehicle', Eliminates ISIS-K Threat to Kabul Airport

The US on Sunday said its military forces conducted drone strikes on a “multiple suicide bombers" vehicle in Afghanistan‘s capital city Kabul and eliminated an ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport where a large number of people have gathered to flee from the war-torn country. A massive evacuation is currently underway at the airport by several countries to take their people back safely.

In an official statement, Captain Bill Urban, US Central Command spokesperson, said, “US military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport."

The spokesperson further said the explosions from the vehicle indicated the “presence of a substantial amount of explosive material". “We are confident we successfully hit the target. Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material. We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time," he said.

A massive explosion was reported on Sunday afternoon near Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Videos shared on social media showed black smoke rising into the sky and people screaming and running to save their lives. According to Afghan media, two people are killed and three injured in the blast.

The US officials had warned of the possibility of a terror attack in coming days near Kabul airport and had appealed people to leave the place.

