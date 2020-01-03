US Lawmaker Alleges Congress Was Not Informed Ahead of Iran Top Commander Soleimani's Killing
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said that US lawmakers were left in the dark about the attack ordered by US President Donald Trump against Soleimani, who has been dubbed as the mastermind of immense violence.
PictureSource: AFP
Washington: US lawmakers were not told in advance of the attack ordered by President Donald Trump that killed a top Iranian military commander, a senior House Democrat said late Thursday.
The strike conducted in Iraq against Iran's Qasem Soleimani "went forward with no notification or consultation with Congress," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement.
Soleimani was "the mastermind of immense violence" who has "the blood of Americans on his hands," the Democratic lawmaker said.
But "to push ahead with an action of this gravity without involving Congress raises serious legal problems and is an affront to Congress's powers as a coequal branch of government," Engel added.
