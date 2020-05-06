WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

US Lawmakers Push for 'Invisible' LGBT+ Coronavirus Patients to be Counted

The American Flag flies at the US Capitol Building. (Image: Reuters)

The American Flag flies at the US Capitol Building. (Image: Reuters)

Figures on the number of LGBT+ people infected by the virus are not yet widely available, but rights advocates say that discrimination in the healthcare system and higher rates of HIV and cancer make gay and trans people particularly vulnerable.

  • Reuters Mexico
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 7:49 AM IST
Share this:

Authorities must count how many novel coronavirus patients are LGBT+ as they face greater health risks than the population at large, a California lawmaker said on Tuesday, after introducing a bill that would make such data collection mandatory.

Figures on the number of LGBT+ people infected by the virus are not yet widely available, but rights advocates say that discrimination in the healthcare system and higher rates of HIV and cancer make gay and trans people particularly vulnerable.

"The history of the LGBTQ community is a history of society trying to make us invisible," Scott Wiener, a San Francisco state Senator, said, adding that the bill would likely reviewed by a Senate committee in a few weeks.

"We know that LGBTQ people have heightened risk factors for severe Covid-19 disease ... but because no one is collecting data ... we have to make assumptions - but we shouldn't have to make assumptions," he told.

Almost 1.2 million people in the United States have tested positive for Covid-19 and about 70,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

A similar bill was introduced in the northeastern state of New Jersey on Monday by Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle requiring hospitals to report data on the sexual orientation and gender identity of Covid-19 patients.

Preliminary data from US states has shown that minority groups with longstanding disparities in health and access to medical care, African-Americans in particular, are dying from Covid-19 at a higher rate.

Lesbian, gay and bisexual Americans are more likely than straight people to rate their health as poor and to have more chronic health conditions, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a US health policy analysis group.

"We are facing a global public health crisis, and as in all emergencies, the most marginalized are at increased risk," Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, a US advocacy group, said in emailed comments.

"It is important to know and understand the unique impact of the virus on the LGBTQ community so that we can prepare to weather this crisis as we have weathered crises before."

State lawmakers said that having data on LGBT+ people was the first step in tackling the potentially increased impact on the community.

"We cannot advocate for resources without fully understanding the scope of the problem," said New Jersey Assemblywoman Huttle in a statement.

The bills follow a virtual town hall last week in which state lawmakers urged US officials to determine how many coronavirus patients are gay, bisexual or trans.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres