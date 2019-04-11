English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Lawyer Avenatti Indicted on Theft, Fraud, Other Charges
The 36-count indictment by a federal grand jury exposes Avenatti to up to 333 years behind bars if convicted, Nick Hanna, US Attorney for the Central District of California, authorities said.
Michael Avenatti faces charges, including tax fraud, bank fraud and bankruptcy fraud.
Loading...
Los Angeles: Michael Avenatti, the flamboyant lawyer who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with US President Donald Trump, has been indicted on charges of theft, fraud and tax evasion, authorities said on Thursday.
Prosecutors say Avenatti stole millions of dollars from his own clients and kept millions of dollars in employment taxes that his coffee company should have paid to the Internal Revenue Service.
The 36-count indictment by a federal grand jury exposes Avenatti to up to 333 years behind bars if convicted, Nick Hanna, US Attorney for the Central District of California, said.
"In the event of his conviction, we seek to have proceeds of Mr Avenatti's fraudulent conduct forfeited to the government. Authorities seized a USD 5 million jet that Mr Avenatti co-owned, a purchase he made from money allegedly stolen from a client," Hanna told a news briefing.
The charges he faces include tax fraud, bank fraud and bankruptcy fraud.
"The financial investigation conducted by the IRS details a man who allegedly failed to meet his obligations to the government, stole from his clients, and used his ill-gotten gains to support his racing team, the ownership of Tully's coffee shops, and a private jet," said IRS Acting Special Agent in Charge Ryan Korner.
Avenatti, who has been released on a USD 300,000 bond, is to be arraigned April 29 in United States District Court in Santa Ana, California.
Avenatti faces charges in a separate case in New York involving the sports apparel giant Nike.
According to that complaint, the celebrity attorney devised a scheme to extort millions of dollars from Nike by threatening to damage the company's reputation right before its quarterly earnings report and the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Avenatti, who at one point entertained the possibility of running for president, rose to fame after representing Daniels in her legal battles with Trump over hush money she received for an affair she allegedly had with Trump in 2006. He no longer represents Daniels.
Prosecutors say Avenatti stole millions of dollars from his own clients and kept millions of dollars in employment taxes that his coffee company should have paid to the Internal Revenue Service.
The 36-count indictment by a federal grand jury exposes Avenatti to up to 333 years behind bars if convicted, Nick Hanna, US Attorney for the Central District of California, said.
"In the event of his conviction, we seek to have proceeds of Mr Avenatti's fraudulent conduct forfeited to the government. Authorities seized a USD 5 million jet that Mr Avenatti co-owned, a purchase he made from money allegedly stolen from a client," Hanna told a news briefing.
The charges he faces include tax fraud, bank fraud and bankruptcy fraud.
"The financial investigation conducted by the IRS details a man who allegedly failed to meet his obligations to the government, stole from his clients, and used his ill-gotten gains to support his racing team, the ownership of Tully's coffee shops, and a private jet," said IRS Acting Special Agent in Charge Ryan Korner.
Avenatti, who has been released on a USD 300,000 bond, is to be arraigned April 29 in United States District Court in Santa Ana, California.
Avenatti faces charges in a separate case in New York involving the sports apparel giant Nike.
According to that complaint, the celebrity attorney devised a scheme to extort millions of dollars from Nike by threatening to damage the company's reputation right before its quarterly earnings report and the start of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Avenatti, who at one point entertained the possibility of running for president, rose to fame after representing Daniels in her legal battles with Trump over hush money she received for an affair she allegedly had with Trump in 2006. He no longer represents Daniels.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Stokes Turns Hairstylist for Sodhi after Latter Loses Bet
- Watch: 'Game of Thrones' Actors Can't Spell the Names of 'GoT' Characters Either & It's Hilarious
- Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Pens Emotional Note About the Longest Year of Their Life
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results