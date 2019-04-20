Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

US Liquor Heiress Pleads Guilty in Sex Cult Case, Faces 25 Year in Jail

The 40-year-old philanthropist and former equestrian showjumper is the daughter of Edgar Bronfman, the late Canadian chairman of liquor giant Seagram whose net worth was estimated at $2.6 billion.

AFP

Updated:April 20, 2019, 7:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US Liquor Heiress Pleads Guilty in Sex Cult Case, Faces 25 Year in Jail
Clare Bronfman. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
New York: Clare Bronfman, heiress to the Seagram liquor fortune, pleaded guilty on Friday to her role in a secretive society of women sex slaves.

The guilty plea on two counts — conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification — allows Bronfman's to avoid a trial in the case set to open May 7.

Keith Raniere, 58, the founder of the purported self-help group Nxivm who has already been charged with sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy, now stands alone as a defendant in a case.

Raniere, who was arrested in Mexico last year, is accused of creating a secret society called "DOS," a pyramid scheme of more than a dozen women "slaves" and "masters" with him — the sole man — at the top.

Bronfman now faces up to 25 years in prison but the government's sentencing guidelines would see her incarcerated for up to just 27 months. Her sentencing hearing is set to take place July 25.

The 40-year-old philanthropist and former equestrian showjumper is the daughter of Edgar Bronfman, the late Canadian chairman of liquor giant Seagram whose net worth was estimated at $2.6 billion.

Bronfman was accused of using her wealth to fund Nxivm to the tune of more than $100 million.

She was a member of the executive board of the group, which shot to notoriety for its initiation rites including the branding of its members with the founder's initials.

The money is said to have financed court summons against presumed enemies, fake identities to access data and to help Raniere use the credit card of a deceased ex-mistress.

Besides Raniere, the five other people accused in the case have now all pleaded guilty.

Allison Mack, an actress in the "Smallville" television series, has pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy for allegedly recruiting women to the purported mentorship group, whom US prosecutors say were forced to have sex with its leader.

Television network HBO said Thursday it would produce a documentary series on the case.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram