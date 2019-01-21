English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Man Kills Girlfriend and Parents, Gets Shot at While Stabbing 8-year-old
The county sheriff's office identified the victims as Olivia Gago, 9 months, Shaina Sweitzer, 31, Jerry Bremer, 66, and Pamela Bremer, 64
This Aug. 2018, booking photo of Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, was provided by the Clackamas, Ore., County Sheriff's Department (AP)
Portland: A rural Oregon man killed four members of his family at the home they shared and was shot by sheriff's deputies as he tried to kill a girl, authorities said.
Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, killed his parents, his girlfriend and their infant daughter Saturday night before deputies shot him, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.
The victims were not shot, The Oregonian reported . Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brian Jensen said the causes of death will be investigated.
"We're not sure what was used at this time," Jensen told reporters near the scene Sunday. "I've been told that there were numerous weapons, swords, things of that nature in the residence. The investigators are trying to determine what exactly was used to kill each person."
The sheriff's office identified the victims as Olivia Gago, 9 months, Shaina Sweitzer, 31, Jerry Bremer, 66, and Pamela Bremer, 64.
The home is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Portland and northeast of the city of Woodburn.
The sheriff's office took an emergency call from a resident of a home at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The caller described a violent and hectic scene, Jensen said. Arriving deputies found a "horrific" situation, Jensen said.
"I've talked to investigators, 20-year veterans, and they're saying this is a shocking scene," Jensen said.
They found a woman dead outside the home and Gago attacking the child. The 8-year-old child was Sweitzer's daughter from a previous relationship.
A roommate also survived. She suffered what deputies described as injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. She was being treated at a hospital.
Gago had been arrested in August on a weapons charge. Jensen said by email that Gago was booked on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon. He did not have details on the circumstances of the arrest or disposition of the case.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results