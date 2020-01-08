US Man on the Run After Shooting Kids Throwing Snowballs at Cars
The kids were part of a group throwing snowballs at passing cars Saturday evening
Image for representation. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)
Milwaukee: Police in the northern US state of Wisconsin said on Tuesday they are looking for a man who shot two children who threw snowballs at his car over the weekend.
The children — a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year old boy — suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the Milwaukee Police said in a statement.
They were part of a group of kids throwing snowballs at passing cars Saturday evening in Milwaukee, a city of about half a million people 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Chicago.
"One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, no further description, and the driver of the auto fired shots into the group of kids striking the two victims," the statement said.
The department asked for help identifying the shooter.
