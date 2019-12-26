US Man Stabs Girlfriend to Death in Front of 6 Children, Wounds Teen on Christmas Morning
A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect was drinking heavily at a family party and allegedly started arguing and fighting with other guests, police said.
Representative Image.
Philadelphia: A man killed a woman in north Philadelphia on Wednesday, repeatedly stabbing her and even chasing her outside the home at one point in an attack that also critically injured a teenager and was witnessed by other children, police said.
The 35-year-old woman was found with stab wounds to her stomach and chest after the attack shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Fern Rock neighborhood, police said. She was pronounced dead minutes later at Albert Einstein Medial Center.
A 14-year-old boy found inside the home with a stab wound to his right thigh was taken by police to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. police said.
WPVI-TV reported, citing police, that six children ranging in age from 8 to 16 were in the home at the time of the Christmas morning attack. Chief Inspector Scott Small told the station there were signs of a violent fight inside, with large amounts of blood, broken glass and overturned furniture.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect was drinking heavily at a family party and allegedly started arguing and fighting with other guests, police said. Eventually, the police spokeswoman said, he “turned his rage" upon his girlfriend and her son, taking a knife from the kitchen and stabbing the 14-year-old when the teenager tried to disarm him and stabbing the woman and chasing her outside, where she was found.
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested. The names of the victim and suspect weren't immediately released.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Teased Over These Christmas Pics with Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
- Bengaluru FC Players Put on Santa Hats as Indian Sports World Dives into Christmas Spirit
- Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Share First Pic of Daughter Tara
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani