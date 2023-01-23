Monterey Park Becomes 36th Case With US Seeing More Mass Shootings Than Days in 2023

The latest mass shooting in Monterey Park in California, that left 9 killed, is the deadliest case of violence in the United States this year. However, Saturday’s violence is one of the 36 mass shootings reported in the US so far this year, according to non-profit organization Gun Violence Archive.

This means that there have been more instances of mass shootings this year than there have been days in 2023.

In 2022 alone, there were an estimated 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States, which includes murder cases, accidents and self-defence. Moreover, there were 648 mass shootings last year, 21 of which involved five or more fatalities.

California Lunar New Year mass shooting

Nine people have died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California. Reports said the shooting came at a dance venue an hour after a Lunar New Year celebration.

ALSO READ | US: 10 Dead in Gun Violence Near Chinese Lunar Year Celebrations; Why So Many Shootings in America?

The gunman behind the killings in California shot himself dead as police moved in to arrest him. However, the motive behind this extremely tragic event was not known.

Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in California home

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby, were killed in a shooting on January 16 at a home in central California. The authorities said they were searching for two suspects and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

Houston Club shooting

One person was killed and four others were wounded as dozens of shots were fired outside a Houston club on January 15. The shooters exited a vehicle and opened fire on people in the parking lot of the club. It was believed that at least one AK-47 assault rifle was used during the shooting.

Cleveland Home Shooting

Four people were dead and an 8-year-old girl was injured following a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood on Friday night. Officials say the incident took place at 3719 Mack Court and that a 41-year-old man is in custody. A man, a relative of the two adults killed, was taken into custody at the scene.

Six-year-old Shoots teacher in US

A six-year-old boy opened fire in an elementary school classroom in the eastern US state of Virginia on Friday, seriously injuring a teacher. Police said that the victim was a teacher in her 30s and her injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Man kills his family of seven

A man shot and killed his family of seven, including five children, then turned the gun on himself after his wife filed for divorce on January 5. Police in the small Utah settlement of Enoch City found eight bodies — one of them that of a four-year-old — after being called by friends and relatives who were concerned for the family. Enoch Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut said the shooting came after an apparent marital breakdown.

ALSO READ | Man who Shot Himself Dead Inside White Van Carried Out California Mass Shooting: Cops

Colorado Springs Shooting

In Colorado, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in November last year, killing five people and injuring 18 others. The gunman behind the attack was stopped by two “heroic" people inside the club.

Raleigh shootings

In October last year, a 15-year-old boy killed his older brother before continuing a shooting rampage that killed four others and injured two last week in North Carolina’s capital. He was apprehended after a manhunt.

Walmart Shooting

A 31-year-old overnight manager at Walmart shot and killed six people at a store bustling with Thanksgiving holiday shoppers before turning the pistol on himself in November last year. The gunman is believed to have died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Virginia authorities later released a “death note" in which the Walmart manager complained of being harassed at work and asked God for forgiveness.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News here