US May Postpone China Tariffs Due in December: Trump Adviser
The move is being seen as a sign of a potential progress in fraught negotiations.
Image for Representation. (Reuters)
Washington: The United States could postpone tariffs on Chinese goods that are scheduled to take effect in December, President Donald Trump's chief trade adviser said Friday, in a sign of a potential progress in fraught negotiations.
"What is on the table is tariffs coming in December, December 15," Peter Navarro told NPR radio. "We would be willing, I think it's up to the president, to postpone those tariffs."
-
-
-
-
