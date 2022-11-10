US Midterm Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Biden Says 'Giant Red Wave Didn't Happen', Fight for Congress Remains Tight

Live now
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said it was his “intention to run again” for a second term in office, but that he would decide for sure “early next year.” “Our intention is to run again,” he said referring to his wife Jill. Speaking after midterm elections in which his Democratic Party recorded a surprisingly strong performance, he said “that’s been our intention regardless of what the outcome of this election was.
It was decried as risky and even a threat to democracy – but the Democrats’ gamble of helping far-right, election-denying candidates to earn Republican nominations for key midterm races appears to have paid off. Democrats spent millions of dollars boosting the primary campaigns of radical Republicans, initially helping them to fend off more moderate alternatives from within their party, only to defeat them handily in Tuesday’s nationwide votes.
Abortion advocates claimed victory Wednesday after US voters sided with protecting access to the procedure in several ballot initiatives, in a rebuke of the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn constitutional abortion rights. Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan strongly endorsed proposed state charter amendments guaranteeing the right to have an abortion. In Republican stronghold Kentucky — where abortion has been outlawed since the Supreme Court ruling — voters rejected an amendment to the state charter that would have in effect made it impossible to challenge the state’s ban.
The incumbent party historically loses in midterm elections and Republicans had hoped for a major sweep after hammering Biden over stubbornly high inflation, with many also backing unfounded claims over the legitimacy of his defeat of Donald Trump two years ago.
“It was a good day I think for democracy. And I think it was a good day for America,” Biden told a White House news conference.
“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen.”
It was also an underwhelming night for Donald Trump, who was counting on a big Republican showing to boost another White House run.
“While in certain ways yesterday’s election was somewhat disappointing, from my personal standpoint it was a very big victory — 219 WINS and 16 Losses,” Trump said in a reference to candidates he personally endorsed.
In addition to seeing several of his high-profile candidates lose, Trump also saw his main rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, Ron DeSantis, notch up a thumping victory to remain governor of Florida.
Republicans appear to be on track to reclaim the 435-member House for the first time since 2018, but by a mere handful of seats.
“It is clear that we are going to take the House back,” said top Republican Kevin McCarthy, who hopes to be the chamber’s next speaker and who put on a brave face after his party fell short of picking up the 60 seats he once predicted.
For his part, Biden pointed out in a tweet that — while the count in some places was still ongoing — his party “lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in at least 40 years.”
